UK says it has made alternative Irish border backstop proposals

By REUTERS
August 30, 2019 10:07
LONDON - Britain has made alternative proposals to replace the Irish border backstop and it is simply wrong of Ireland and other EU countries to suggest that London has not, British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Friday.


When asked directly about remarks by Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney that Britain had not made concrete or credible proposals to replace the backstop, Shapps told Sky News: "It's just not true."

"We are putting forward alternatives," he said. "So it's a cover when they keep saying: 'You are not putting forward ideas' - we are putting forward ideas."


