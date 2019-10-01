U.K. says use of live ammunition in Hong Kong is disproportionate

LONDON - Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday that the use of live ammunition by Hong Kong police was disproportionate, after a teenage demonstrator was shot.



"Whilst there is no excuse for violence, the use of live ammunition is disproportionate, and only risks inflaming the situation," Raab said in a statement."This incident underlines the need for a constructive dialog to address the legitimate concerns of the people of Hong Kong. We need to see restraint and a de-escalation from both protesters and the Hong Kong authorities."





var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });