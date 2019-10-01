Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.K. says use of live ammunition in Hong Kong is disproportionate

By REUTERS
October 1, 2019 16:53
LONDON - Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday that the use of live ammunition by Hong Kong police was disproportionate, after a teenage demonstrator was shot.

"Whilst there is no excuse for violence, the use of live ammunition is disproportionate, and only risks inflaming the situation," Raab said in a statement."This incident underlines the need for a constructive dialog to address the legitimate concerns of the people of Hong Kong. We need to see restraint and a de-escalation from both protesters and the Hong Kong authorities."


