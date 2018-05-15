May 15 2018
U.K. says violence in Gaza is destructive to peace efforts

By REUTERS
May 15, 2018 14:37
LONDON - Violence in Gaza is destructive to the peace process, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday, after scores of protesters were killed by Israeli troops on the Gaza-Israeli border.

"We are extremely concerned by the scale of the violence. The loss of life and the large number of injured Palestinians is tragic... Such violence is destructive to peace efforts," the spokesman told reporters.

"We call on all sides to show restraint and refrain from any further violence. Palestinians have the right to protest but these protests must be peaceful. We are concerned that extremist elements may be seeking to hijack peaceful protests to further their own objectives. Israel has the right to defend its borders ... but the use of live fire is deeply troubling."


Breaking news
May 15, 2018
Britain: U.S. needs better understanding of Israeli-Palestinian conflict

By REUTERS

