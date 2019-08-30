Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK says watch the Brexit space around EU summit in October

By REUTERS
August 30, 2019 09:39
LONDON - The next big Brexit turning point will be the European Union summit on Oct. 17-18 when Britain hopes there will be something new on Brexit for parliament to discuss, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Friday.

"The next big thing to happen will be around the next European summit and that's not until the middle of October anyway and that is the time at which there may be something new to discuss," Shapps told BBC television.



He mentioned the European Council meeting twice during the interview. Parliament will have plenty of time to debate "whatever new has come out, I hope, from this stepped up effort by the EU and our diplomats to find a negotiated settlement."



"There was probably just a first chink of light" from EU leaders when they met with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Shapps said. "We are going to be ready either way."


