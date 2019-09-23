Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK should stop selling arms to Saudis, says Iran

By REUTERS
September 23, 2019 16:00
GENEVA - Iran said on Monday that the United Kingdom should stop selling arms to Saudi Arabia instead of accusing the Islamic Republic, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain believes Iran was responsible for an attack on Saudi oil facilities.

"The government of England, instead of carrying out fruitless efforts against the Islamic Republic of Iran, should take action to stop selling deadly weapons to Saudi Arabia, which is the request of many people in the world, and release themselves from accusations of committing war crimes against the people of Yemen," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.


