Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK speaker rules against government trying to get another vote on Brexit deal

By REUTERS
October 21, 2019 17:52
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Britain's parliamentary speaker John Bercow told the government on Monday it could not again try to get a vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal because it was posing the same question to parliament twice.

Instead, Bercow said, it could pursue the route of getting the legislation required for Britain's departure from the European Union through parliament first rather than having a straight 'yes or no' vote on the agreement.

"In summary, today's motion is in substance the same as Saturday's motion and the House (of Commons) has decided the matter. Today's circumstances are in substance the same as Saturday's circumstances," Bercow told parliament.

"My ruling is therefore that the motion will not be debated today as it would be repetitive and disorderly to do so."


Related Content

Breaking news
October 21, 2019
Bachelet calls for probes into Chile protest deaths

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings