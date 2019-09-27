Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK tanker held in Iran leaves Bandar Abbas port - Refinitiv data

By REUTERS
September 27, 2019 10:06
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The British-flagged Stena Impero tanker, detained by Iran in July, has started moving and exited the Bandar Abbas port on Friday, according to Refinitiv ship-tracking data.

The Stena Impero was detained by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in the Strait of Hormuz waterway for alleged marine violations two weeks after Britain seized an Iranian tanker off the territory of Gibraltar. That vessel was released in August.

The Stena has set a new destination for Port Rashid in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, about 250 km (155 miles) away, the tracking data showed. At normal tanker speed, it would reach that destination within half a day.



A spokesman for the ship's owner, Stena Bulk of Sweden, said on Friday that the vessel was preparing to leave.



Iran's foreign ministry had said on Wednesday that a lifting of the detention order had been finalized, but that an investigation into the vessel was ongoing.



Later that day, Stena Bulk said it was not in negotiations with Iran and was not aware of any formal charges against the crew or the company.



Iran had earlier released seven of the ship's 23 crew members.



Iran's seizure of the Stena Impero on July 19 ratcheted up tensions in the region following attacks in May and June on other merchant vessels in Gulf waters, which Washington blamed on Tehran. Iran has denied responsibility.

Relations between the United States and Iran have become more strained since Washington withdrew last year from a global pact to rein in Tehran's nuclear program and imposed sanctions on the country aimed at shutting down Iranian oil exports.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 27, 2019
Brexit debate language 'unacceptable,' say Church of England bishops

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings