UK to fly back 7,000 people after Thomas Cook collapses

By REUTERS
October 1, 2019
Britain's Civil Aviation Authority on Tuesday said 39 flights are scheduled to bring back a further 7,000 people to the country after the Thomas Cook collapse, as the operation enters its second week.


So far 115,000 customers of a total of more than 150,000 passengers have returned in the largest peacetime repatriation 'Operation Matterhorn', which was launched on Sept 23. 


