UK to fly back another 5,000 people on Thursday after Thomas Cook collapse

By REUTERS
October 3, 2019 09:14
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The British Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said 25 flights are scheduled to fly on Thursday to return another 5,000 people to the country in the tenth day of the repatriation operation following the collapse of travel group Thomas Cook.

A total of 19,000 more customers are poised to return just four days before the largest peacetime repatriation 'Operation Matterhorn' comes to an end.

"We are beginning to combine more Thomas Cook flights into single CAA flights. We are sorry that, for some passengers, this means they will not arrive at the UK airport they had originally booked to return to," the regulator said in a statement.


Breaking news
October 3, 2019
Britain tells EU: Be creative and flexible too on Brexit

By REUTERS

