UK to operate over 70 flights to return people after Thomas Cook collapse

By REUTERS
September 25, 2019 08:59
More than 70 flights were scheduled to operate on Wednesday, Britain's Civil Aviation Authority said, to bring back 16,500 people after the collapse of travel firm Thomas Cook.

The company, which ran hotels, resorts and airlines for 19 million people a year, had about 600,000 people abroad when it collapsed in the early hours of Monday.The aviation regulator launched the largest peacetime repatriation on Monday to bring people back to Britain.


