UK wants two Islamic State fighters to face trial in most appropriate country

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May wants two British Islamic State militants to be tried in the most appropriate jurisdiction, her spokeswoman said, after a newspaper reported that the government will send them for trial in the United States.
Britain's interior minister Sajid Javid has dropped the government's blanket opposition to the death penalty in order to allow two men to be sent to the United States, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.
Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh are alleged to have been members of a unit responsible for killing a series of high-profile western captives.
"It's a long-standing position of the government to oppose the death penalty ... as a matter of principle," the spokeswoman told reporters.
"We are continuing to engage with the US government on this issue and our priority is to make sure that the these men face criminal prosecution. We want to make sure they face justice in the most appropriate jurisdiction which maximizes the chances of a successful prosecution.