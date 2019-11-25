The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
UK welcomes Hong Kong's Lam promise to reflect seriously after election

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 25, 2019 13:24
Britain said on Monday it welcomed a promise by Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam to "seriously reflect" after democrats in the city scored a landslide majority in district council elections.
"We don't want to see any more violence. It was reassuring to hear Carrie Lam commit to reflecting seriously on the message delivered by the people of Hong Kong," British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.

"I welcome the Hong Kong government facilitating these elections, which were an important opportunity for the people of Hong Kong to make their voices heard," he added.
Protesters torch DR Congo mayor's office after massacre
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 02:17 PM
Israel’s unemployment rate at 3.4%
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/25/2019 01:50 PM
Britain says it does not wish to stop the formation of a new EU commission
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 01:42 PM
Uber to appeal London license loss decision
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 12:40 PM
Uber stripped of London operating license, again
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 12:34 PM
Turkey not resuming military operation in northeast Syria -security source
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 12:33 PM
UK man pleads guilty to immigration, property offences in truck deaths case
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 12:30 PM
Navy SEAL case closed as far as top U.S. general concerned
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 12:28 PM
HRW official: Sad that Omar Shakir is being deported
Former PM Blair on Labour's Corbyn: Revolutions always end badly
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 12:01 PM
Former PM Blair says Britain is a mess
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 12:00 PM
Australia PM says allegation of China interference disturbing
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 07:38 AM
Both UK parties are peddling fantasies, says former PM Blair
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 07:30 AM
Pentagon chief wants Navy secretary to resign over SEAL case
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 07:25 AM
IDF arrest 15 suspects in the West Bank overnight
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/25/2019 07:10 AM
