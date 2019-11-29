UK's Corbyn says his thoughts are with those at London Bridge

Britain's opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his thoughts were with those caught up in the "shocking" incident at London Bridge on Friday, and thanked the emergency services for their response.Police shot a man after a stabbing in the London Bridge area in the center of the city and said that as a precaution they were treating the incident as terror-related."Shocking reports from London Bridge," Corbyn said on Twitter. "My thoughts are with those caught up in the incident. Thank you to the police and emergency services who are responding."