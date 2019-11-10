Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK's Javid says opposition Labour would trigger economic crisis - BBC

By REUTERS
November 10, 2019
British finance minister Sajid Javid said the opposition Labour Party's spending plans would trigger an economic crisis within months, citing a contested dossier published by his Conservative Party and refusing to give costs for his own fiscal strategy.

"These are eye-watering levels of spending - 1.2 trillion (pounds) - it will be absolutely reckless and will leave this country with an economic crisis within months," Javid told the BBC on Sunday.

The Labour Party have dismissed the Conservative analysis of their spending plans, and have yet to publish their full manifesto.


