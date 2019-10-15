UK's Johnson and NATO's Stoltenberg: Turkish operation in Syria must end

Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

By REUTERS
October 15, 2019 18:41
LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg agreed Turkey's military operation against Kurdish forces in northeast Syria needed to end, a spokeswoman for Johnson's office said.

"The Prime Minister and Secretary General both expressed their deep concern at the situation in northern Syria," the spokeswoman said in a statement after the pair met in London on Tuesday.

"Both leaders stressed the value of Turkey as a NATO ally and recognized the role they have played in supporting refugees from the Syrian conflict," she added. "But they were clear that the current Turkish operation needed to end."


