UK's Johnson speaks to Merkel, Varadkar and Juncker on new Brexit deal

By REUTERS
October 2, 2019 20:13
 LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke on Wednesday to Germany's Angela Merkel, Ireland's Leo Varadkar and Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, to discuss his new proposals on Brexit.

A British official said Johnson would hold more talks with counterparts in the coming days.


