Johnson to Labour: Back an election and we can still ratify a Brexit deal

By REUTERS
October 24, 2019 19:42
LONDON - Parliament could still pass a deal to leave the European Union if it backs the government's attempt to hold a new election, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in a letter on Thursday.

Johnson said he was "extremely skeptical" that parliament would stop, as he described it, voting for a delay to Brexit, but he was willing to offer lawmakers more time to ratify his deal to leave the European Union."If you commit to voting for an election next week (in the event of the EU offering a delay until 31 January and the government accepting, as it is legally forced to do by parliament), then we will make available all possible time between now and 6 November for the WAB (Withdrawal Agreement Bill) to be discussed and voted through," he wrote in the letter posted on Twitter.

"This means we could get Brexit done before the election on 12 December, if MPs (members of parliament) choose to do so."


