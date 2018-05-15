UK's Johnson: we should not pursue regime change in Iran

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
LONDON - Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said regime change in Iran was not a policy Britain should pursue and that any change would not necessarily be for the better.
Johnson made the comments in parliament on Tuesday in response to a question about whether he thought John Bolton, the USNational Security Advisor, was seeking regime change in Tehran.
"I have to tell you that I do not believe that regime change in Tehran is the objective that we should be seeking," Johnson said.