May 15 2018
|
Sivan, 1, 5778
|
UK's Johnson: we should not pursue regime change in Iran

By REUTERS
May 15, 2018 14:16
LONDON - Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said regime change in Iran was not a policy Britain should pursue and that any change would not necessarily be for the better.


Johnson made the comments in parliament on Tuesday in response to a question about whether he thought John Bolton, the USNational Security Advisor, was seeking regime change in Tehran.


"I have to tell you that I do not believe that regime change in Tehran is the objective that we should be seeking," Johnson said.


