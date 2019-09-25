Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK's Johnson will not call a fresh election vote for the moment - Sun

By REUTERS
September 25, 2019 19:57
LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not call a fresh parliamentary vote on holding a general election because the government would expect to lose it, the political editor of the Sun newspaper said on Wednesday.

"The thinking is since defeat is certain, don't bother," Tom Newton Dunn said on Twitter.


