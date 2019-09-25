UK's Johnson will not call a fresh election vote for the moment - Sun

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not call a fresh parliamentary vote on holding a general election because the government would expect to lose it, the political editor of the Sun newspaper said on Wednesday.



"The thinking is since defeat is certain, don't bother," Tom Newton Dunn said on Twitter.



