UK's Labour Party want rebel bill to pass before backing election

By REUTERS
September 4, 2019 17:33
Britain's opposition Labour Party will not back a vote later on Wednesday to hold an election and would ideally like to pass legislation that seeks to prevent a no-deal Brexit before backing a new parliamentary poll.

Labour's finance policy chief John McDonnell told reporters the party wanted legislation to get Royal Assent, adding that "we're also not going to be tricked or conned by Johnson so we're looking at every way in which, having secured the legislation, he can't wriggle out of abiding by the law and implementing it.""At the moment there's nothing that Johnson has done in recent weeks that gives us confidence he's going to abide by the law."

Separately a spokesman for Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said: "We want a general election, we want be sure of stopping a no deal crash out on the 31st (of October), we want to be sure of the government being unable to change the date or allow a crash out during an election campaign ... and we have been attempting to find the mechanisms to do all those three things and we think we can do all those three things."


