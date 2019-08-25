UK's Labour offering other parties "fail safe" way to stop no-deal Brexit





LONDON - Britain's opposition Labour Party is offering opponents of a no-deal Brexit a "fail safe" procedure in order to stop that outcome, the party's trade spokesman Barry Gardiner said on Sunday.





Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is holding a meeting with leaders of other political parties on Tuesday to discuss ways of trying to prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson taking Britain out of the European Union without a deal at the end of October. "We are offering a fail safe procedure in order to stop no deal, and that is by a vote of no confidence in the government, a temporary government to set up a general election," Gardiner told Sky News.



In that election Labour would promise to hold a second Brexit referendum which included options to leave the EU with a deal or remain in the bloc, he added.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });