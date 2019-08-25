Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK's Labour offering other parties "fail safe" way to stop no-deal Brexit

By REUTERS
August 25, 2019 11:50
LONDON - Britain's opposition Labour Party is offering opponents of a no-deal Brexit a "fail safe" procedure in order to stop that outcome, the party's trade spokesman Barry Gardiner said on Sunday.


Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is holding a meeting with leaders of other political parties on Tuesday to discuss ways of trying to prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson taking Britain out of the European Union without a deal at the end of October.

"We are offering a fail safe procedure in order to stop no deal, and that is by a vote of no confidence in the government, a temporary government to set up a general election," Gardiner told Sky News.



In that election Labour would promise to hold a second Brexit referendum which included options to leave the EU with a deal or remain in the bloc, he added.


