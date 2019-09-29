UK's Labour says no-deal Brexit risk must be averted before move against PM

The opposition Labour Party must make sure the risk of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal is averted before it considers any plan to topple Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Labour's education spokeswoman Angela Rayner said on Sunday.



Asked during an interview on BBC television if Labour was planning to call a no confidence vote in Johnson, Rayner said: "We want to make sure that we get no deal off the table before we do anything else."



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });