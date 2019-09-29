Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK's Labour says no-deal Brexit risk must be averted before move against PM

By REUTERS
September 29, 2019 12:12
The opposition Labour Party must make sure the risk of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal is averted before it considers any plan to topple Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Labour's education spokeswoman Angela Rayner said on Sunday.

Asked during an interview on BBC television if Labour was planning to call a no confidence vote in Johnson, Rayner said: "We want to make sure that we get no deal off the table before we do anything else."


