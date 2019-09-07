Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK's Labour says no election unless PM Johnson abides by law blocking no-deal Brexit

By REUTERS
September 7, 2019 15:33
Britain's opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said the Labour Party will not support a general election until Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will adhere to new legislation blocking a no-deal British departure from the European Union on Oct. 31.

"We need a clear statement from the prime minister that he is going to abide by that act of parliament," Corbyn told the BBC.

Asked when he would allow an election to take place, Corbyn added: "When we're absolutely clear that there will be an end to the danger of a no-deal crashing out (of the EU) on the 31st (of October)."


