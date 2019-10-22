Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK's Labour wants Brexit extension before it will back early election - source

By REUTERS
October 22, 2019 17:06
Britain's Labour Party will only back an early election if an extension long enough to allow for a snap poll is agreed with the European Union and a no-deal Brexit is off the table, a source in the opposition party said on Tuesday.

Labour has long said it wants a new election, but has so far refused to support Prime Minister Boris Johnson's calls for one because the opposition party fears he might lead Britain out of the EU without a deal.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there would need to be an extension long enough to hold a new election for the prime minister to get Labour's support for a snap poll.


