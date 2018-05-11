UK's May and Trump agree talks needed over Iranian sanctions

LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May agreed with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday that talks were needed to establish how U.S. sanctions would affect companies operating in Iran, as she again reiterated her support for the nuclear deal.



Trump said earlier this week he would revive U.S. economic sanctions, which would penalize foreign firms doing business with Tehran, as he pulled the United States out of the landmark accord.



May spoke to Trump on Friday. "The prime minister raised the potential impact of U.S. sanctions on those firms which are currently conducting business in Iran," her spokeswoman said. "They agreed for talks to take place between our teams."



