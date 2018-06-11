June 11 2018
|
Sivan, 28, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

U.K.'s May says Russia must change before it returns to G8

By REUTERS
June 11, 2018 18:52
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May said Russia would not be invited back to join the Group of Seven nations until it stops interfering in the affairs of other countries, rebuffing calls from US President Donald Trump for Moscow to return to group.

"There was a good reason why the G8 became the G7," May told lawmakers in Britain's parliament on Monday, saying its exclusion was a result of its "illegal annexation" of Crimea.

"Any conversations about whether or not Russia can come back round the table cannot take place until Russia has changed its attitude."


Related Content

Breaking news
June 11, 2018
FBI says 74 arrested in global sweep targeting email compromise schemes

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut