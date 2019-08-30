UK's Raab says suspending parliament is lawful and proper

Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK's suspending parliament is lawful and proper

By REUTERS
August 30, 2019
HELSINKI - British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Friday accusations that his government's suspension of parliament was a constitutional outrage were "nonsense".


"The idea that it is some kind of constitutional outrage is nonsense, it's actually lawful, it's perfectly proper, there is precedent for it," Raab told reporters when he arrived for talks with his EU peers in Helsinki.

"But actually, fundamentally, for the people watching this, they want to see that we are leaving the EU but also talk about all the other things they expect the government to be addressing," he said.


