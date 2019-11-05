Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK's Rees-Mogg says Grenfell victims could have used common sense to escape

By REUTERS
November 5, 2019 13:15
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Prominent Conservative lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg on Tuesday said that victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017 could have used common sense to ignore the instructions of the fire service and leave the burning building.

An official inquiry into the catastrophic chain of events in June 2017 that turned an ordinary kitchen fire into an inferno that killed 71 people last week found that combustible cladding contributed to the tragedy, and also questioned fire brigade advice that residents should stay put.

"If you just ignore what you're told and leave, you are so much safer," Rees-Mogg, leader of the UK House of Commons, told LBC radio in an interview.

"And I think if either of us were in a fire, whatever the fire brigade said, we would leave the burning building. It just seems the common sense thing to do."


Related Content

Breaking news
November 5, 2019
Wife of jailed Mexican governor bailed by UK court

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings