June 13 2018
|
Sivan, 30, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

U.N., Red Cross call for protecting civilians after attack on Yemen port

By REUTERS
June 13, 2018 09:55
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



GENEVA - The United Nations and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) called on Wednesday for all sides in Yemen's war to protect civilians after the Saudi-led coalition launched an air and ground assault on the vital Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.



"Under international humanitarian law, parties to the conflict have to do everything possible to protect civilians and ensure they have access to the assistance they need to survive," Lise Grande, UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, told Reuters by email.

In Geneva, ICRC spokeswoman Marie-Claire Feghali said that the assault was "likely to exacerbate an already catastrophic humanitarian situation in Yemen," where water and electricity networks are vital to the civilian population's survival.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 13, 2018
Kremlin says Trump-Kim summit proves Putin was right about N.Korea

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut