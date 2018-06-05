June 05 2018
|
Sivan, 22, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

U.N.: U.S. should stop detaining migrants, separating children

By REUTERS
June 5, 2018 12:58
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

GENEVA - The United Nations called on the United States on Tuesday to stop detaining irregular migrant families and separating children at the southern border, saying it contravened the law.

"The US should immediately halt this practice of separating families and stop criminalizing what should at most be an administrative offense – that of irregular entry or stay in the US," UN human rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a briefing.

Most crossing the US southern border are from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, where rampant violence would give them the right to international protection, UN refugee agency spokesman William Spindler said, adding: "Detention should be the last resort."


Related Content

Breaking news
June 5, 2018
Suicide bombers kill 10 in attack on mosque in southeastern Niger

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut