Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.N. agency weighs options for plane emissions goal, faces China pushback

By REUTERS
October 5, 2019 01:13
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MONTREAL - A U.N. agency agreed on Friday to prioritize studying options for a long-term goal to reduce aviation emissions aimed at combating climate change, but made no firm commitments and faced pushback from China and India.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which ended its 11-day assembly on Friday, said it would weigh long-term options for reducing emissions from international flights that would be presented at its next assembly in 2022.Transport and Environment, a non-government organization that bills itself as Europe's leading clean transport advocacy group, said in a statement that the assembly "failed to take any significant steps to rein in the sector’s emissions."

But the Air Transport Action Group, which represents airlines and other industry, said it was "encouraged that there was clear support from governments meeting at ICAO to develop a UN-backed goal."


Related Content

Breaking news
October 5, 2019
Egypt using apps to spy and target its own people - NYT reports

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings