U.N. agency weighs options for plane emissions goal, faces China pushback

MONTREAL - A U.N. agency agreed on Friday to prioritize studying options for a long-term goal to reduce aviation emissions aimed at combating climate change, but made no firm commitments and faced pushback from China and India.



The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which ended its 11-day assembly on Friday, said it would weigh long-term options for reducing emissions from international flights that would be presented at its next assembly in 2022.Transport and Environment, a non-government organization that bills itself as Europe's leading clean transport advocacy group, said in a statement that the assembly "failed to take any significant steps to rein in the sector’s emissions."



But the Air Transport Action Group, which represents airlines and other industry, said it was "encouraged that there was clear support from governments meeting at ICAO to develop a UN-backed goal."



