U.N. ambassador Danon: Countries condemning Israel for 'political needs'

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon dismissed the UN decision to hold an emergency session of the General Assembly on the situation in the Gaza Strip, in a statement to the press released Friday night.



"It is unfortunate that instead of condemning the terrorists of Hamas, some countries are looking to satisfy their domestic political needs by bashing Israel at the United Nations," Danon said.



"We will proudly defend our right to defend our citizens time and again, and in every forum where our adversaries seek to falsely malign us."



Share on facebook Share on twitter