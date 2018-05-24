May 24 2018
UN chief Guterres calls for dialog after Trump cancels North Korea summit

By REUTERS
May 24, 2018 17:59
GENEVA - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced deep disappointment on Thursday at the cancellation of the planned meeting next month between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, announced earlier by the White House.

Guterres, in remarks delivered at the University of Geneva, said: "I am deeply concerned by the cancellation of the planned meeting in Singapore between the President of the United States and the leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea."

He urged the parties to continue their dialog so as to "find a path to the peaceful and verifiable denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula."


