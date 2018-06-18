June 18 2018
|
Tammuz, 5, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

U.N. chief amid U.S. immigration uproar: Do not separate children from parents

By REUTERS
June 18, 2018 19:49
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

NEW YORK - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Monday that refugee and migrant "children must not be traumatized by being separated from their parents" as US President Donald Trump faces heavy pressure to stop such a policy at the US-Mexico border.

"Family unity must be preserved," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters. "The Secretary-General believes that refugees and migrants should always be treated with respect and dignity, and in accordance with existing international law."

Democrats and some in Trump's own Republican Party have strongly condemned the administration for separating nearly 2,000 children from their parents at the border between mid-April and the end of May. Medical professionals have said the practice could cause lasting trauma to children.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 18, 2018
IDF strikes Hamas infrastructure in southern Gaza Strip

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut