U.N. chief announces formation of Syria constitutional committee

September 23, 2019 16:59
UNITED NATIONS - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced on Monday the formation of a constitutional committee for Syria, a long-awaited step in a stalled peace process.

"It will be facilitated by the United Nations in Geneva," Guterres told reporters, adding that it would be convened in the coming weeks. The United Nations sees the committee as a next step in efforts to find a political solution to end the more than eight-year war in Syria.


