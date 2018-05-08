U.N. chief calls on remaining parties to abide by Iran deal





UNITED NATIONS - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) to abide by their commitments after US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Washington would withdraw.

Guterres said in a statement that he was "deeply concerned" by Trump's decision."It is essential that all concerns regarding the implementation of the plan be addressed through the mechanisms established in the JCPOA. Issues not directly related to the JCPOA should be addressed without prejudice to preserving the agreement and its accomplishments," Guterres said.