U.N. chief urges restraint by India, Pakistan over Kashmir

By REUTERS
August 5, 2019 20:07
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, his spokesman said on Monday, after India revoked the special status of Kashmir, the Himalayan region that has long been a flashpoint in ties with neighboring Pakistan.

"We urge all parties to exercise restraint," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters, adding that U.N. peacekeepers observing a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in the state of Jammu and Kashmir "has observed and reported an increase in military activity along the line of control."


