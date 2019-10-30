Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.N. climate chief exploring new options for climate talks host

By REUTERS
October 30, 2019 18:01
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - The United Nation's climate chief said the secretariat is exploring a range of options for hosting this year's round of climate talks in December after Chile withdrew from hosting.

The talks (called COP25) were scheduled to be held in Santiago, Chile, from Dec. 2-13 but the country has withdrawn as host after several weeks of violent unrest."Earlier today, I was informed of the decision by the Government of Chile not to host COP25 in view of the difficult situation that the country is undergoing," U.N. Climate Change Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa said in a statement.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 30, 2019
One man killed in plane crash into building

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings