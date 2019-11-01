Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UN climate talks taking place in Spain in December

By REUTERS
November 1, 2019 17:07
 LONDON - The United Nations has confirmed that this year's climate change talks will take place in Madrid in December, after Chile withdrew from hosting this week amid protests.

The talks, known as COP25, will be held Dec. 2-13, as originally planned.

Chile withdrew as host this week just a month before the talks were due to start amid raging street protests. Spain offered to hold the talks in its capital yesterday, and the UN said it would examine its plan.



The conference is aimed at fleshing out details of the implementation of the landmark Paris Agreement climate pact, amid calls for urgent action from environmental groups and climate protesters.


