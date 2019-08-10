Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.N. condemns Libya car bomb that killed two U.N. staff

By REUTERS
August 10, 2019 22:14
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday condemned a car bomb attack that killed two U.N. staff members and injured three, a U.N. spokesman said. "The secretary-general calls on all parties to respect the humanitarian truce during Eid al Adha and return to the negotiating table to pursue the peaceful future the people of Libya deserve," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.


