Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UN envoy meets with Syrian foreign minister in Damascus

By REUTERS
October 16, 2019 13:03
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

GENEVA - United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen held talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem in Damascus on Wednesday, his spokeswoman said.

Pedersen was expected to raise Turkey's week-old incursion in northeastern Syria, diplomats said.His trip had been planned to discuss preparations for the first meeting of Syria's Constitutional Committee, due to take place in Geneva on Oct. 30.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 16, 2019
Erdogan: Turkey's Syria offensive will end if Kurdish fighters withdraw

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings