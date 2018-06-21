June 21 2018
Tammuz, 8, 5778
U.N. fears for 750,000 Syrians caught in new offensive

By REUTERS
June 21, 2018 19:11
GENEVA - The United Nations is deeply concerned for around 750,000 people in southwestern Syria, where a military offensive has displaced people in Deraa governorate towards the Jordanian border, a UN humanitarian statement said on Thursday.

"Today, fighting and shelling continued to be reported in many towns on the eastern and western side of Dara’a governorate," it said.

"Yesterday (Wednesday), on 20 June, shelling and fighting in several areas of Dara’a governorate reportedly resulted in the deaths of 20 people, including 11 in Dara’a city; many others were injured."


