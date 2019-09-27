Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.N. launches investigations into killings, torture in Venezuela

By REUTERS
September 27, 2019 13:36
The United Nations Human Rights Council agreed on Friday to set up an international fact-finding mission into reported violations in Venezuela, including torture and thousands of summary executions.

The Geneva forum adopted a resolution, brought by countries including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru, by a vote of 19 in favor and seven against with 21 abstentions on the last day of a three-week session.


