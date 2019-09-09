Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.N. nuclear chief to Iran: Time is of the essence

By REUTERS
September 9, 2019
The UN nuclear watchdog's chief impressed upon Iranian officials the importance of providing swift cooperation with his agency as it seeks information on its activities, he said on Monday, a day after holding meetings in Tehran.

"Time is of the essence," International Atomic Energy Agency Acting Director General Cornel Feruta told a news conference. He said he was pleased with the tone and input from the Iranian side, and his message had been "very well understood."


