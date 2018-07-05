U.N. refugee agency urges Jordan to allow in Syrians fleeing air strikes

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
GENEVA - The United Nations refugee agency implored Jordan on Thursday to open its borders and give temporary shelter to tens of thousands of Syrians fleeing air strikes and fighting in the southwest.
More than 320,000 civilians are now displaced in southwest Syria, living in dire and insecure conditions, including 60,000 at the border crossing with Jordan, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said. Jordan already hosts some 640,000 registered Syrian refugees.
"The hostilities in the border area are life threatening and leave many no choice but to seek safety in neighboring Jordan," Grandi said in a statement. "Given the immediate dangers, I am advocating for granting temporary refuge in Jordan to those in need of safety."