May 14 2018
|
Iyar, 29, 5778
|
UN rights chief demands end to Gaza killings, calls for justice

By REUTERS
May 14, 2018 18:26
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

GENEVA - Israeli live fire that killed dozens and injured hundreds in Gaza on Monday must stop immediately and the international community must bring those responsible to justice, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said via Twitter.

“Shocking killing of dozens, injury of hundreds by Israeli live fire in #Gaza must stop now," Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein wrote in a message carried on the UN human rights Twitter account.

"The right to life must be respected. Those responsible for outrageous human rights violations must be held to account. The int'l community needs to ensure justice for victims - #Zeid.”


Breaking news
May 14, 2018
Netanyahu calls Israeli actions in Gaza self-defense against Hamas

By REUTERS

