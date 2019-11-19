NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East News Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel Travel Channel
BREAKING NEWS

U.N. rights office says Israeli settlements remain unlawful

GENEVA - The U.N. human rights office reaffirmed its long-standing position on Tuesday that Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory are in breach of international law, thereby rejecting the Trump administration's revised position.
The United States on Monday effectively backed Israel's right to build Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank by abandoning its four-decade-old position that they were "inconsistent with international law.""A change in the policy position of one state does not modify existing international law nor its interpretation by the International Court of Justice and the (U.N.) Security Council," U.N. human rights spokesman Rupert Colville told a Geneva news briefing.
Yemen's Houthis say they will release seized ships if Korean
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2019 01:11 PM
U.N. decries Hong Kong protesters' violence, calls for calm
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2019 12:54 PM
Policeman who shot Solomon Tekah to be indicted for negligent death
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/19/2019 12:51 PM
U.N. rights office urges Iran to rein in security forces at protests
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2019 12:41 PM
Polish PM: questioning NATO treaty a threat to collective defense
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2019 12:40 PM
Iraqi protesters block gate to Khor al-Zubair port - port officials
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2019 12:37 PM
Mateusz Morawiecki: Questioning NATO treaty a threat to collective defens
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2019 12:33 PM
Amnesty International calls on Spain to release two jailed Catalan leader
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2019 12:18 PM
Taliban frees U.S. and Australian hostages in a prisoner swap
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2019 12:17 PM
Mateusz Morawiecki: Poland wants GDP growth higher than in eurozone
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2019 12:15 PM
Poland to continue reform of justice system - PM
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2019 12:08 PM
Erdogan: Turkey aware that U.S. support of Kurds will not end immediately
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2019 12:06 PM
Erdogan says told Trump Turkey will not give up on Russian S-400s
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2019 11:43 AM
Lebanese parliament session expected to be postponed
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2019 11:31 AM
Russian court rejects appeal by ex-U.S. Marine held on spying charges
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2019 10:34 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by