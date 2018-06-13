June 13 2018
U.N. says delivering aid to Yemen port city during attack, considers airlift

By REUTERS
June 13, 2018 17:47
GENEVA - The United Nations delivered food and other vital aid supplies to the Yemeni port of Hodeidah on Wednesday even as a Saudi-led coalition carried out naval shelling and air strikes on the city, the top UN humanitarian official in Yemen told Reuters.

Lise Grande, UN resident and humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, speaking by telephone from the capital Sanaa, said that her office was drawing up options to ensure aid delivery to millions of Yemenis "in case of a possible siege of Hodeidah," including a humanitarian airlift.

"We are distributing food, hygiene and nutritional supplies, shelter materials. We have a ship offloading food even as shelling and bombing is happening," Grande said. "The UN is already taking steps in case of a possible siege including airlift capability."


