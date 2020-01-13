The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

UN says reports of violence against Iran protesters 'worrying'

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 13, 2020 21:45
UNITED NATIONS - Accusations of lethal force against protesters in Iran should be fully investigated, a spokesman for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday, saying reports of violence against those protesting the downing of a civilian airliner were "worrying."
"We're obviously following very closely the demonstrations that have been taking place today and over the weekend in Iran and the Secretary-General recalls the rights to freedom of expression and association in peaceful assembly of people," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.Protesters denouncing Iran's clerical rulers took to the streets and riot police deployed to face them on Monday, in a third day of demonstrations after authorities acknowledged accidentally shooting down a Ukrainian passenger plane.
Images from the previous two days of protests showed wounded people being carried and pools of blood on the ground. Gunshots could be heard, although the police denied opening fire.
Dujarric said Guterres had taken note of the announcement by Iran that it had unintentionally shot down the passenger plane.
"It's very important that the authorities ensure a thorough and transparent investigation into what happened, into this tragic incident, and that the investigation ... be done in accordance with annex 13 on the Convention on International Civil Aviation, with the involvement of the relevant countries impacted," he said.
France to send extra 220 troops to fight Islamist militants in Sahel
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2020 10:16 PM
US attorney general: killing Soleimani 'legitimate,' Trump had authority
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2020 09:49 PM
Pompeo: US to work with Iraqis to get to 'right place' on troop deployment
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2020 09:43 PM
Erdogan says talks between Turkish, Russian, Libyan delegations going well
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2020 04:23 PM
Britain's Johnson says confident of tariff-free trade deal with EU
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2020 03:24 PM
Ukraine's foreign minister: Iran will hand over black boxes
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/13/2020 03:00 PM
EU welcomes Libya ceasefire, says UN must lead reconciliation
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2020 02:18 PM
Prince William and Prince Harry denounce "offensive" newspaper report
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2020 02:10 PM
UK summons Iranian ambassador over envoy's arrest
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2020 02:02 PM
UK PM: Britain will work to get full investigation into Iran plane crash
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/13/2020 01:42 PM
King of Jordan: I believe the 'Deal of the Century' will be released soon
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/13/2020 12:57 PM
Iranians protest for third day after plane disaster
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2020 12:37 PM
Iran dismisses Trump's tweeted support for Iranians
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2020 11:40 AM
Katz: Nasrallah's threats against Israel aren't helping him
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/13/2020 10:06 AM
MK Ilan Gilon: Zionism, socialism and fraternity are on the map again
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/13/2020 09:59 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by