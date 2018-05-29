May 29 2018
|
Sivan, 15, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

U.N. urges Hungary to scrap bill taking aim at refugees, NGOs

By REUTERS
May 29, 2018 19:10
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

GENEVA - The UN refugee agency UNHCR urged Hungary on Tuesday to scrap a draft law restricting non-governmental organizations, saying it would deprive refugees and asylum-seekers of vital services and abet "rising xenophobic attitudes."

The legislation is a key aspect of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's anti-immigration program and was submitted to parliament earlier in the day.

"UNHCR is seriously concerned that these proposals, if passed, would deprive people who are forced to flee their homes of critical aid and services, and further inflame tense public discourse and rising xenophobic attitudes," the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a statement.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 29, 2018
Further rocket sirens sounded in southern Israel

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut